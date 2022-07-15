Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Down 4.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. 1,657,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.
Bitfarms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFARF)
