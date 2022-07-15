BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Cap of $751,382.81

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00094093 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00286857 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.