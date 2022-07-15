Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.54.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

