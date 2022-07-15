BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 112,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,834. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
