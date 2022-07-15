BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 112,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,834. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 182,638 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 109,599 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

