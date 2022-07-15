BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

MYD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 585,840 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.