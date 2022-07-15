BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
MYD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.55.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
