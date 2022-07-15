BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 54.1% in June

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.63.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
