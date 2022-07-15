BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 54.1% in June

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.63.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

