BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $575.00 and last traded at $589.35, with a volume of 5629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $588.63.

The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.73.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 8.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $622.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

