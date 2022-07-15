BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.76 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76), RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $588.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.73.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in BlackRock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

