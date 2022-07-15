BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $577.20

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 577.20 ($6.86) and traded as low as GBX 548 ($6.52). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.54), with a volume of 118,663 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 576.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.61. The firm has a market cap of £579.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.40.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £10,692 ($12,716.46).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

