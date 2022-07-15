Blank Wallet Trading Up 39% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

