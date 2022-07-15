Blocknet Trading Up 7.5% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013305 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,845,013 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

