Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $17.08

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $16.30. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 32,065 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $449,148. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 655.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

