BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.08. 138,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

