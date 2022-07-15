BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($64.30) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($72.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BNP stock opened at €41.11 ($41.11) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($69.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.03.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

