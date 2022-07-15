Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,862.18 or 1.00011745 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

