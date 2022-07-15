Bonfida (FIDA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC on exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bonfida has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

