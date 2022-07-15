Bonk Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,874.86 or 0.99986354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

