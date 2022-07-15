Boson Protocol Market Cap Achieves $19.40 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and $786,689.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00211831 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00499312 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,762,847 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.