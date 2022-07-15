BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 530 ($6.30) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 211.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.25) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.35) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.07) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.00) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.83) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock remained flat at GBX 170 ($2.02) during midday trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.38. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 167.56 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

