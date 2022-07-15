BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BPER Banca from €2.80 ($2.80) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.60.

Shares of BPER Banca stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

