Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

