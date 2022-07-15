Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $20.67 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $18.27 on Thursday, reaching $510.49. The stock had a trading volume of 139,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

