Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of Air Lease worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

