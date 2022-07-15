Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 78,844 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,844 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.59.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.