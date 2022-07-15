Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $250,505.63 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $250,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,605.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52.

BRZE traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 671,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRZE. Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

