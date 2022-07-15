Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 9,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Bridgetown Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

