Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $441.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $64,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 101.5% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

