Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $38.97 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 239,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.