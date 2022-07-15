Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 161.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

