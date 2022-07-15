Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $2,164.38

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,164.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $2,175.34 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,050.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,019.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

