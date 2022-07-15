Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target at $6.56

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several research analysts have commented on TNEYF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.84 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

