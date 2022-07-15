Brokers Issue Forecasts for 89bio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,816,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

