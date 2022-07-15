Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $14.16 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average of $254.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total value of $568,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $4,547,888. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

