Brokers Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

