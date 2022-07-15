Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 30,363 shares.The stock last traded at $18.81 and had previously closed at $18.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -227.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,874,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

