Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Trading Up 0.2%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $42.58. Approximately 228,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 393,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

