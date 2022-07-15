Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Stock Price Down 0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPPGet Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 2,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

