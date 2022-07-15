Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Stock Price Down 0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 2,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

