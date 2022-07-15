Brown Financial Advisory Sells 237 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Financial Advisory lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 843,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,190,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average is $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

