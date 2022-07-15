Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 386,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

