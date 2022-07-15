BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 511.6% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$2.71 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.