BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 511.6% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$2.71 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

