BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as low as C$3.53. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 106,588 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59.

In other BTB Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michel Léonard bought 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,741.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,630.68.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

