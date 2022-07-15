Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

