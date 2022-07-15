Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Holdings Decreased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $16,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

