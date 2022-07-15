Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,935 ($34.91) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.09) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.27) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.25).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,887 ($34.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($37.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,780.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,841.17. The company has a market capitalization of £9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 2,187.12.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($36.26), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($471,565.13).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

