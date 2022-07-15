C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 303 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02.

