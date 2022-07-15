C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 84 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

