C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $283,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average of $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.