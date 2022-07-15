C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.