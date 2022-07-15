C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $390,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.27.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

