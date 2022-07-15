C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 5.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,456,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $208.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.